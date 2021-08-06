Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra: Actress Breaks Silence On Boyfriend, The Couple Will Be Seen Together In ‘Sher Shah’

Actress Kiara Advani breaks silence on her boyfriend, Siddharth Malhotra, the couple will be seen together in ‘Sher Shah’.

These days Kiara is busy preparing for her upcoming film ‘Sher Shah’. Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra will be seen playing the role of Vikram Batra’s fiancee Dimple Cheema in the film. Let us tell you that Kiara has worked with her rumored boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra for the first time. Fans of both the actors are very excited to see them together.

Significantly, Kiara and Siddharth are dating each other, Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra are often seen hanging out together. Recently both of them also went on vacation together. However, neither of them has spoken openly on the discussion of their affair so far.

But recently, Kiara had told during a discussion with a media house about Siddharth, how special Siddharth is in her life. Kiara says that Siddharth is one of her closest friends in the industry.

‘Siddharth is one of the closest friends’

Talking to the media house, Kiara said, ‘Siddharth is very focused about his work. To make the scene look perfect, they do a lot of preparation, read a lot of books. It is very similar to what I like to work in a film. So according to this, we live very well together Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra. As a friend, Sidharth is one of my closest friends in Bollywood. He is a very lively person, it is always fun to spend time with him, to be around him.

The movie Shershaah has a setting in the 1990s, the movie offers an understanding into the life of Param Veer Chakra winner Captain Vikram Batra, the story ranges from his age of innocent romance to his great sacrifice for the country.