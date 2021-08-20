Kiara Advani breaks into tears after watching Shershaah’s funeral scene: Watch the viral video.

Recently, A video of Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, expressing grief and crying while watching the pivotal scene from the film Shershaah, is being widely shared online. Kiara Advani appeared in the war drama as Dimple Cheema, the real-life fiancee of the Late Captain Vikram Batra, played by Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara Advani’s fan clubs posted a video of her, aboard a flight, with tears in her eyes as she watched something on her phone. She had a mask on. It wasn’t immediately clear what Kiara Advani was watching, although the post indicated that it was the funeral scene in Shershaah when Dimple Cheema breaks down.

Kiara Advani’s enthusiasts took to the comments section to talk about the scene. “Ma’am it’s very emotional,” one person wrote. “I also cried too much at this scene,” another person commented.

Kiara Advani in one of her recent interviews said that Dimple Cheema was ‘moved by the film’s songs. “I messaged her after the film. This is an emotional movie for her. I want to respect her privacy right now. When I met Captain Batra’s family after the film, they said I was exactly like Dimple. That moved me to tears. I know the songs have deeply touched her. She must be proud that the story is resonating with people,” she said.

Sidharth Malhotra acknowledged what a difficult experience it would be for Dimple Cheema to watch the film. “I never met her, but I am hoping that she’s watching Shershaah and smiling. I am sure it is a very difficult watch for her as well but I appreciate her sense of privacy and the purity she has for her love for Captain Vikram Batra,” Siddharth Malhotra said.

Dimple Cheema chose to never marry after Captain Batra’s death in the Kargil War and works as a teacher in Chandigarh. Captain Batra’s twin, Vishal, said in a recent interview that his family had impelled Dimple to move on, but she made her decision.