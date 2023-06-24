Kiara Advani Defines Summer Style Like A Pro In A White Bodysuit And Adds A Dramatic Touch With A Ruffled Mini Skirt!

As Kiara Advani arrived to promote Satyaprem Ki Katha, a film in which she co-stars with Kartik Aaryan, she caught our attention in an off-white Jacquemus ensemble. Take a look at the photos and details of her outfit.

Kiara Advan is one of the most popular actresses right now, and she’s also known for her chic and stylish fashion choices. She has recently been turning heads while promoting her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, in which she co-stars with Kartik Aaryan. On Thursday, she returned to the city for the promotion of Satyaprem Ki Katha, and she was dressed quite differently than she was yesterday! Kiara looked stunning in an off-white monochrome ensemble by Jacquemus.

Kiara is leaving no stone unturned in promoting her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, which she co-stars in with the charismatic Kartik Aaryan, while effortlessly serving us some breathtaking looks that were both effortless and statement-making. Kiara has become a fashion icon, capturing hearts with her impeccable style and captivating presence, from the silver screen to red carpet events.

Kiara Advani has always been one of our favourites for her unique sartorial choices, bold innovation, and outstanding ethnic ensembles. Every time she appears in public, her fans are in awe of her flawless sense of style and outfit picks. Kiara Advani has mastered the art of looking stunningly glamorous even in the most basic of outfits.

Outfit Details

Kiara Advani wears a Jacquemus bodysuit with a ruffled mini skirt. She turned heads in a Jacquemus Yauco ribbed-knit bodysuit with a collared deep V-neckline and buttons at the front. She wore it with a ruffled cotton mini skirt from Jacquemus Artichaut’s Le Raphia collection. The skirt is quite eye-catching, with a number of frayed ruffles that create an interesting silhouette.

She paired it with a ribbed-knit bodysuit in the same colour. The bodysuit has a polo neckline and front button detail. The price of her outfit, however, drew our attention. The skirt and bodysuit are both priced at Rs. 85,523.68 and Rs. 38,990, respectively. The monochrome look was subtle but striking, and Kiara’s look turned heads. Lakshmi Lehr styled the actress’s look.

Accessories

Kiara Advani accessorised her look with matching ankle strap heels and gold hoop earrings, as well as several rings. She completed her look with the straight hairstyle.

Glam Picks

Kiara went for a statement glowy glam look with highlighted cheekbones, bare lips, and mascara-laden eyelashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, sparkly eyelids, a plump cheek color, and a with pink, glossy lips, her makeup was soft, subtle, and on point.