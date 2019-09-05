Kiara Advani Gives It Back To The Trollers Like A Boss

The ‘Kabir Singh’ actress Kiara Advani is in the news post the release of her movie. While from her last series on Netflix, Lust stories, she is not just being praised for her amazing acting but is also being in the centre of all the criticism and attraction for her masturbation scene in the movie. Before Lust Stories, the actress was seen in the 2014 movie Fugly and but it was her acting in the movie MS Dhoni: An Untold Story that made her quite famous. However, ‘Kabir Singh’ was the top film for her career. She has won many hearts with her character, she definitely made her mark in Bollywood.

Now, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani recently shared pictures from her latest photoshoot. While the actress was looking stunning in the bright yellow dress, the picture went viral. Although the actress was looking drop-dead gorgeous, it didn’t go well with some people and they started commenting on the picture as the dress was really frilly.

Most of the people started comparing her outfit to Maggi noodles. As user commented, “Masala maggi”, the other wrote, “When you love maggi too much.” A comment could be read as, “Maggi never looked so good before.” However, the actress gave it back to all the trollers like a boss. She took all the comments in her stride and replied to the trolls in a Tweet. Joining the fun bunter, she took her official twitter and wrote, “Haha got ready in 2 minutes.” Have a look at it:

Haha got ready in 2 minutes 💃🏻😎😂🌼 https://t.co/pTGHvCBueI — Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) September 4, 2019

Well, the actress really impressed us with her sense of humour and by her hilarious reply! On the work front, she was last seen in Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, which was a blockbuster hit and broke all records at the box office! The actress will next be seen in Raj Mehta’s Good News, Sheershah along with Sidharth Malhotra, and Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb.