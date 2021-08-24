Kiara Advani Opens Up On Being Trolled For Her Rumoured Plastic Surgery And Advises To Stop Working With Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani recently worked in the film ‘Sher Shah’. In which his work was also appreciated and people are also liking this film a lot. Now soon Kiara will be seen in Arbaaz Khan’s show ‘Pitch by Arbaaz Khan’. Before the full episode telecast, Arbaaz has released a promo on his official Twitter account in which the actress is seen replying to the trolls. At the same time, in this video, the actress has broken the silence on the tag of arrogant on her.



In the video, Kiara says, “People tell me this is arrogant because it didn’t do a picture.” The actress says, “It is not so, there must be some reason behind this, will it not.” After this, Arbaaz reads a troll’s comment to him, “Why are you stupid woman getting your such kind of thing done with Akshay Kumar.” On this Kiara says, “I think we should know where we have to draw the line while reading the comments.” In the interview, Kiara also answered the questions in which she was asked that she has done plastic surgery. The actress said, “I had gone for an event, when the photos came out from there, people started talking that I have done plastic surgery. There were so many comments about this that at one point I almost started convincing myself that I have done something with myself.”



Kiara has worked with Akshay Kumar in two films like ‘Good Newwz’, and ‘Lakshmi’. However, Kiara was opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Good News and Kareena Kapoor was opposite Akshay. But the lives of all the four of the film were related to each other and that film was also a hit. Talking about her upcoming films, the actress will soon be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ with Kartik Aaryan, ‘Jug Jug Jio’ with Varun Dhawan and apart from this she will also be seen in ‘Mr Lele’.