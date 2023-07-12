Kiara Advani Reveals Sidharth Was Against Posting Their ‘Wedding Stuff’ On Social Media; Here’s Why!

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most loved and hottest couples in the Bollywood industry. Their social media PDA moments and commenting on each others’ posts, melt the hearts of their fans and followers. The couple fell in love at the sets of Shershaah. Sid-Kiara tied the knot in February this year with close family members and friends in attendance.

As we know the couple did not disclose their relationship before tying the knot, recently, Kiara Advani revealed that Sidharth Malhotra was against posting some of their ‘wedding stuff’ on social media. Read the below to know what the actress revealed.

Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra was against posting their ‘wedding stuff’ on social media

In a recent interview with a media portal, Satyaprem Ki Katha revealed that she and Sidharth had a debate before posting their wedding moments with their fans and followers on social media.

Kiara said, “He didn’t want us to post some of the wedding stuff that we posted. That video that we posted, there was a lot of debate about it. Sid is a very private person. He is a bit too private.”

The Shershaah couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding setting in February this year. Sharing beautiful moments from their wedding, the couple wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

On the professional front, Kiara is set to feature in Game Changer. The film stars Ram Charan too. Recently a source reported that the makers of Jee Le Zaara are trying to take Kiara after Priyanka Chopra allegedly waled out of the project.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra has Yodha in his pipeline. The release of the film got postponed and it will hit the theaters on December 15. The cast of the film also features Disha Patani in pivotal role.