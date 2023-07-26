Kiara Advani Sets Fire In Sparky Pink Slit Dress On Ramp; Gets Support From Mother-In-Law Reema Malhotra!

Actress Kiara Advani transformed into Barbie and strutted down the runway as the star of India Couture Week 2023. Sidharth Malhotra, her actor husband, was not at the ceremony, but his mother Rimma was there, and she quickly became Kiara’s strongest supporter. Kiara took part in the Falguni and Shane Peacock fashion show that took place on Tuesday in Delhi.

Kiara’s attire for the program

Kiara dressed for the occasion in a matching high-slit skirt, sparkly pink top, and silver heels. She went without any accessories and added delicate, understated makeup to go with her outfit. Kiara blew a kiss to someone in the audience as she entered the stage while grinning.

Kiara Advani’s bond with MIL

Kiara walked the ramp while striking various stances and grinning at the crowd. She also paused on the ramp and gave Rimma, who was seated in the front row, numerous kisses. Kiara’s hands also formed the shape of a heart.

Additionally, Rimma kissed her daughter-in-law. She approached Kiara after the event, embraced and shook her hands. They had a quick talk together as well. As they met Kiara and spoke to her, their family members and friends also gave her hugs.

Fans laud their close friendship

From the event, a number of videos and images were posted online. A fan commented on their relationship by writing, “Sid’s mum cheering her on is the best.” Her mother-in-law’s support and flying kisses were described as “so adorable” in a comment. Wow! an Instagram user exclaimed. She appears stunning. And those motherly kisses. Someone another added, “The way her mother-in-law loves her.” Numerous admirers also said that she resembled Barbie. An admirer wrote, “Kiara wakes up and chooses to slay as Barbie.” “Looking like Indian Barbie,” someone said.

Kiara on Work Front

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara last appeared together in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Along with Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania, the movie is directed by Sameer Vidwans.