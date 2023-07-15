Kiara Advani To Be Seen In A Special Song With Shah Rukh Khan In Jawan, Deets Inside

Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan has created a lot of buzz among Bollywood fans since the time its teaser was released. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayantara in lead roles. However, there are ongoing reports that Kiara Advani is also going to be a part of the much-awaited film. The ‘Lust Stories’ actress will be featured in a special song with SRK in ‘Jawan’.

Kiara Advani In ‘Jawan’

According to the media reports, SRK and Kiara Advani have begun the shooting of the song for ‘Jawan’ on Monday. The song’s shooting is scheduled to take place for a week at Yash Raj Films studio, Mumbai. Earlier, the song’s shooting was to take place in Dubai but now the song is being shot in Mumbai only. Sources have said that this song will be a very crucial part of the film.

According to media reports, famous choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the dance and Anirudh has given the music for the special song of Jawan. Even trained foreign dancers and Indian dancers have been called to feature in the special song. However, the look of Kiara Advani has been kept secret and the actress was also not seen in the teaser of the film. Kiara Advani’s latest movie ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ released on 29th June has received good response from the audience and has been declared a hit.

Deepika Padukone And Vijya Thalapathi’s Cameo

Apart from Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone and Thalapathi Vijay will also play cameo roles in ‘Jawan’. Deepika Padukone was also seen in the teaser of ‘Jawan’. The ‘Piku’ actress slayed in the orange saree. Based on DP’s glimpses in Jawan’s teaser, fans are assuming she will be performing a few action scenes in the film.

For the unversed, Jawan is all set to release in cinema halls on 7th September, 2023. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, South actress Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. It will mark the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara. The film’s teaser was released on 10 July and it is receiving high appreciation and views from the fans.