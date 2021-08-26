Bollywood actresses go to the gym and yoga classes to keep themselves fit. Bollywood celebrities admire things like yoga and gym workouts to make themselves look beautiful and fit. We have seen that Bollywood divas are often spotted outside gyms or yoga classes or some other workout centers in the Mayanagari. Here we are going to show you the gym look of those actresses, because of which they are always in the headlines.

Jhanvi Kapoor was spotted outside her gym. She was wearing a white top and grey trousers. Jhanvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in the romantic drama film ‘Dhadak’ in 2018.

Kiara Advani also appeared in a casual look. She was seen posing for the photo looking at the paparazzi. Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut in the film ‘Fugly’, which could do much on box-office.

Bollywood actress Janelia D’Souza appeared in a black T-shirt and printed trousers. Seeing the paparazzi, he also greeted him. Janelia D’Souza made her Bollywood debut in the film ‘Mujhe Teri Kasam’ in 2003.

Actress Souffy Chaudhary also happened to be in the spot in a blue tracksuit. She was going from the gym to sit in her car. Souffy Choudhary is looking very hot in the photo.

Sara Ali Khan goes to Pilates classes along with workouts and yoga at home. She was spotted outside her Pilates in a casual look. Sara Ali Khan started her Bollywood career from the film ‘Kedarnath’ in 2018.

Malaika Arora was spotted outside her yoga class. He was wearing a black outfit. Malaika Arora got tremendous appreciation in the song ‘Chaiyaa Chaiyaa’ in 1988.

Photos Credit: Viral Bhayani