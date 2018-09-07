Share

The Lust Stories actress Kiara Advani is in the news post the release of her Netflix movie. She is not just being praised for her amazing acting but also is also being in the centre of all the criticism and attraction for her masturbation scene in the movie. Before Lust Stories, the actress was seen in the 2014 movie Fugly and but it was her acting in the movie MS Dhoni: An Untold Story that made her quite famous.

While the majority of the people praised Kiara for her amazing acting in the movie and the brilliant portrayal of the woman wanting pleasure in s*x, some even went on to slam the actress for doing the masturbation scene.

Recently, Kiara Advani became a target of the trolls for posting a picture with Karan Johar and now she is a target once again. Many social media trolls have come out to troll the Lust Stories Actress for apparently getting a knife under her cheeks.

The actress was recently seen at the launch of MxS, the brand which is owned by Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan. She looked gorgeous in a black lace jumpsuit and stunned everyone with her mesmerizing beauty. However, there was some visible difference in her facial structure as her cheeks looked a little swollen.

Just a look at this picture and people started trolling and slamming the actress for getting a cheek job done. Here is what some trolls had to say:

After reading all these comments, Kiara decided not to let these trolls bother her. She took a screenshot of these comments and posted it on her story but with a sly change. She slapped her comment on top of the trolling comments that read,

“Wow just reading these comments. Calm down peeps don’t jump to conclusion. You might not fancy the cheeks but it was no doctor just some yummy biryani from the night before.”