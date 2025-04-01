Kim Soo-hyun Denies Grooming Allegations: ‘Can’t Be Blamed f\For Something I Didn’t Do’

On Monday, actor Kim Soo-hyun addressed allegations that he had been in a romantic relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron while she was still underage. He firmly denied these claims, insisting that their relationship only began after she reached adulthood.

Speaking at a press conference alongside his legal representatives from LKB & Partners, Kim stated that their relationship lasted about a year and ended five years ago.

“Outside of being actors, we were just like any other couple,” he shared.

The press event was held in response to growing speculation that Kim had engaged in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron before she became an adult, with some even accusing him of grooming. Visibly emotional, Kim claimed that her family was falsely portraying him as responsible for her passing by presenting misleading evidence.

“I accept responsibility for what I have done and will take any criticism for it,” he said. “But I cannot take responsibility for something I did not do. For the people who still believe in me, I want to set the record straight.”

When dating rumors first arose from a social media post by Kim Sae-ron, where they appeared close, Kim initially denied any romantic involvement. He argued that every time he or his agency addressed the claims, new accusations would surface.

“The so-called evidence consists of photos and videos with manipulated timelines, as well as altered KakaoTalk images rather than the original files,” he stated.

Kim also revealed that he underwent a formal verification process regarding the KakaoTalk messages shared by Kim Sae-ron’s family, asserting that some of them had been fabricated. He urged that all presented evidence undergo proper legal examination.

“If their evidence is truly genuine, I urge them to submit all materials to the authorities and have them verified through legal procedures,” he said.

He also rejected claims that he financially pressured Kim Sae-ron after her 2022 drunk driving incident, explaining that they had already broken up by that time.

“As far as I know, she was in a relationship with someone else then,” he said. “Now, her family is blaming me for her death simply because I was once her boyfriend. They are pressuring me to admit to something I did not do.”

Unlike a typical press conference, Kim left without answering questions.

Following Kim Sae-ron’s passing in February, YouTube channel Hoverlab released alleged private messages suggesting their relationship had started when she was underage. In response, Kim amended his previous statement, maintaining that they had only dated after she became an adult.

Kim Sae-ron’s family later held their own press conference, accusing him of lying and presenting what they claimed were messages from 2016, alleging their relationship had started when she was in middle school and lasted six years.

Kim, however, dismissed these accusations as “false testimony” and “fabricated evidence.”