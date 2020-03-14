Share

Dear Colleague

Kindly join IMA webinar on “Update on COVID 19” organised by IMA HQs. between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

IMA Resource person, Dr. K. K. Aggarwal, Past National President, IMA will anchor the webinar.

Faculty from WHO will join.

For joining the webinar, please click on the following Link:-http://ima-india.org/ima/COVID-19

Looking forward for your participation,

With kind regards,

Sincerely yours,

Dr. Rajan Sharma

National President, IMA

Dr. R. V. Asokan

Honorary Secretary General, IMA

For any technical assistance, please get in touch with: Mr. Sanjay Sharma, Senior Manager, IMA on +91-9811007828.

—

