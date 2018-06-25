If you are a Television series or movies bug then you must be addicted to Netflix for sure. These days ‘Lust Stories’ directed by Karan Johar is on the trending list of Netflix and its hitting appraisal from the viewers.

Recently, a scene from Lust Stories the series stole everybody attention and gathered media attention. Lust stories that star casts Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal showcases stories of lust and money and in an episode, Kiara was shown masturbating and moaning which has become really controversial, nowadays. After Swara Baskar it looks like Kiara is on the hit list of haters. In movie Veere Di Wedding, Swara has been masturbating in a scene for which people criticized and trolled her for doing such scenes publically and also it was said it degrades Indian ethos.

This time Kiara and Karan are targeted. But the lesser known fact is that the issue was raised from Lata Mangeshkar’s family, which has an objection regarding the scene. The scene shows, that Kiara’s character uses an s*x toy and gets activated also in the backdrop Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham song which is sung by Lata Mangeshkar is playing.

While Karan received a lot of accolades for the scene and he also received criticism from Lata’s family. A family member also reached a media portal and said, “We wonder why he needed to use a Bhajan-like song sung in the most revered voice of Asia to show his heroine in an or*****c state. He could have used any other song.”

It was further added, That the family is also upset because Lata Ji was not informed about it before.

“At her age, we don’t want to expose her to this kind of ugly desecration of her song. Why did Karan Johar use Lata Didi’s immortal song in such an embarrassing situation? I still remember how ecstatic Karan was when Didi had recorded the song for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He said it was a dream comes true. Why turn the dream song into a nightmare now?”

Though no legal action is taken so far by the family, the scene is creating a sensation on social media. and Lata’s family also now seems quite about the issue.

Well, we think it’s a normal human behaviour and activity which should not be considered as taboo. Any song related to that doesn’t make it obscene!

What do you think about this? Is there is anything wrong in such scenes on Screen?

Tell us in the comment section below.