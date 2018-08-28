Share

Director-producer Karan Johar is a good friend in the true sense. Continuing his tradition from last year, he threw a birthday bash for his close friend Neha Dhupia this year, as well. The actress turned a year older yesterday and celebrated the special day with her close friends from the industry.

Neha Dhupia rang in her 38th birthday with her hubby Angad Bedi, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Manish Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Tacker, Konkona Sen Sharma, Soha Ali Khan, Sophie Choudhary, Rannvijay Singh and the host of the party Karan Johar.

The birthday girl arrived at the party with her hubby Angad. She wore a black dress and looked stylish as ever.

Vicky Kaushal, who had been signed up for Karan Johar’s next directorial ‘Takht’, also came to the birthday bash.

Karan’s close friends Manish Malhotra and Sophie Choudhary, too, came for the party.

Varun is pretty busy these days with promotions of his upcoming flick ‘Sui Dhaaga’. But he took time out of work and made sure to attend the party.

Karan’s childhood friend Shweta Bachchan came looking dazzling in a blingy top and stylish waves. Konkona kept it basic and minimal in black.

Director Kabir Khan came with his TV show host wife Mini Mathur

Kiara Advani stunned in silver jacket and blingy skirt at the party. Soha Ali Khan looked stylish in red.

Watch the video here:

Neha Dhupia’s birthday this year is more special than ever. This time, she is pregnant and soon will become a mommy to a little baby. She had tied the knot with her longtime BFF Angad Bedi in May this year. Their wedding had come as a surprise to everyone as no one saw it coming. As soon as the news of their hush-hush Gurudwara wedding was revealed, the rumours and speculations of Neha being pregnant started doing the rounds.

Neha, Angad and their entire family had vehemently denied the pregnancy rumours till a few days before when the newlyweds announced the pregnancy officially by doing a maternal photoshoot. Neha and Angad took to Instagram and confirmed the good news. Since then, best wishes and congratulatory messages are flowing towards the lovely couple.

Just after announcing her pregnancy to the world, Neha had walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week with hubby Angad Bedi. They were showstoppers for designer Payal Singhal and set the runway on fire with their chemistry and style.

Neha is due in November and both Neha and Angad are pretty excited to welcome a little one and jump into the foray of parenthood. We wish them good luck and a happy and healthy baby.



