Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Karan Johar has turned into an agony aunt-cum-love guru on radio these days. After producing, directing, acting, judging reality TV and screen-writing, Karan has made his audio debut, as well. His radio show ‘Calling Karan’ is going on successfully these days. The second season of the show was recently launched and it is already gripped listeners with Karan’s witty one-liners and love advice.

Callers call Karan and ask for advice on relationships, breakups, cheating and marriage. Recently, actor Ayushmann Khurrana called Karan on his show and asked, “How should I say no to women who call me for extramarital affairs? Politely turning them down that you know I am a married man… How should I do this?”

Karan was in a fix t first but later replied, “For the girls in the world to know that there are men like you too that actually want to give an alarm sound to those who are hitting on you, do so by saying that ‘Listen I am married’. Well, it’s very simple, it’s the oldest trick in the world, Ayushmann.”

Karan further added, “Just laugh at something she says. Like ‘Oh God, you are so funny! My wife would love you’. Or something similar, like ‘Oh! You look so pretty, where did you get it? I want to gift something like this to my wife’. There are a hundred ways of telling her that you have a wife.”

Isn’t Karan advice super-efficient? No wonder his radio show is so popular. He always listens to his callers patiently and has genuine advice for them.



