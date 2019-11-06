KL Rahul’s Adorable Birthday Post For Rumoured Girlfriend Athiya Shetty Spark Off Their Dating Rumours

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

There have been numerous affairs between actresses and cricketers. From Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharam, Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra we have encountered many instances wherein we have seen cricketers falling in love with actresses. Now there is a new addition to the list and it is none other than Indian cricketer KL Rahul. Yes, you heard it right as per reports he has fallen in love with actress Athiya Shetty. And the two are dating each other since last February. The rumours of love blossoming between the two were rife since a very long time, but neither of them acknowledged the truth.

But now his adorable birthday post for rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty has got many curious as to what’s really cooking between them?. The cricketer took to his Instagram and shared a video on his story and wrote atop of it, “Happy Birthday” with monkey emoji. Athiya shared the same on her Instagram story and with several hearts. Take a look:

Earlier a report in BollywoodLife claimed that things are pretty serious between the rumoured couple. The report could be read as “Rahul and Athiya have been going around with each other. They started dating since a little before February, this year. And things are quite serious.”The report further states that the couple met through a common friend and soon felt the sparks. Interestingly we have spotted them together only once when they made a debut on Athiya’s close friend Aakansha Rajan’s Instagram in April 2019 and soon the rumours were afloat that the couple is dating. Although the chose to keep mum about the same.

Coming back to Athiya’s filmy journey Athiya had once stated in an interview with Verve magazine, “I was a very filmi child. When I thought about being an actor I thought about going to Switzerland and dancing in the snow with my sari flying in the wind. I would take my mom’s sarong, tie it like a sari, turn the AC to full blast and mimic the heroines in the privacy of my room. Obviously, my parents had no idea I was doing this.”

She had further added, “At NYFA I learned the entire process of film-making because I was very unaware of what goes on behind the camera. Not only did New York teach me about acting and film-making, but also about myself. Sometimes you need to get out of your comfort zone and meet new people to grow. Actually, it was while I was working out in Yasmin’s (Karachiwala) gym that Salman’s (Khan) sister Alvira saw me. I don’t think she knew who I was but she found out and then I was offered Hero. It feels like a dream when I look back at it now.”

In the same interview, she revealed that she is keeping herself busy and honing her skills. She was quoted as saying, “ While it’s important to be patient, it’s also important to keep learning. I still do all the things I used to do before my first film. I still dance (she’s trained in Kathak), go for Hindi diction classes, do courses that I feel would help me grow as an actor and add to my toolbox. And now I am starting singing lessons…I was in the school choir.”

KL Rahul and Athiya make for a lovely couple and we would love to see them together. What do you guys think?