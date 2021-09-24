KL Rahul’s Frown Sums Up How He Feels When Athiya Doesn’t Answer His Video Calls

Cricketer KL Rahul took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to get suggestions from his Instagram followers on how to get through the day. He received a sweet response from her alleged girlfriend, actress Athiya Shetty, who wanted him to call her on video.

“You should defs FaceTime me,” Athiya wrote. Rahul, posing with a person in a cat costume, frowned at the camera and wrote, “Our face when you don’t pick up @athiyashetty.”

Rahul is currently in the United Arab Emirates for the current edition of the Indian Premier League. He is the captain of the Punjab Kings team. Earlier this week he became the second-fastest batsman in the IPL after Chris Gayle, scoring 3,000 runs. He is the fastest Indian to reach this milestone.

Athiya and Rahul are said to have been together for some time. They often appear on each other’s Instagram posts, have flirty jokes on social media, and go on vacation together. However, they have yet to confirm their relationship.

Earlier this year, Athiya accompanied Rahul to England for the World Test Championship.

“The couple left India together for England for the World Test Championship last month. Before leaving, the logistics department had asked all players for names of people travelling with each of them. The players were supposed to give the names of whether they would be travelling with wives or partners, for which KL Rahul listed Athiya Shetty as his partner. She travelled in the same bubble and stayed in Southampton with the team,”

Athiya, the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Hero alongside Sooraj Pancholi. She was last seen on Motichoor Chaknachoor, which launched in 2019 and has yet to announce her next project.