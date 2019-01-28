Know All The Reasons why we feel that ALIA BHATT Is The BEST GIRLFRIEND Ever
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor relationship is only couple of months old but both of them has given us many couples goals. Especially Alia, who openly admitted a long time ago that she had a crush on Ranbir Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to prove that is possibly the best girlfriend a guy could ask for.
We all know about Ranbir’s Casanova image and his past life. Ranbir and Katrina were almost getting married before they eventually broke up and before that Ranbir was in a serious relationship with Deepika and rumors of animosity between Katrina and Deepika never died down. But Alia Bhatt stood different in this case as she shares a very good equation with both of Ranbir’s ex-girlfriends. She is not just best friends with Katrina but also shares an amazing rapport with Deepika. The way she has carried both her relationship with Ranbir and the two actresses goes on to prove how secure she is! And that is something no guy can turn down not even Ranbir Kapoor.
During Ranbir’s grandmother’s last journey, Alia was seen making a video call to Ranbir to ensure that he gets to say his good bye as Sadly Ranbir was very close to his grandmother could not be a part of her last rights as he is in New York with his ailing father Rishi Kapoor. That is really touching on an emotional level.
View this post on Instagram
Another clear & brief video of Alia trying to connect Rk somehow while Abhishek & kjo discuss the same. Seen with them are Ayan besides and Sanjay Kapoor (Sonam's uncle). Not a fan of sharing funeral vids/pics but its a living proof of THE PRECIOUS GEMS RANBIR HAS IN HIS LIFE! 😫😻😭 Be it his eternal bff Ayan or his mentor karan, childhood friend Arjun Kapoor and family frnds – the Anil Kapoor clan & Bachchans! He has them all along with his lady love to give him all the love & strength he needs rn🌸 Ofc, for some Alia is carelessly immersed in her phone at a cremation grnd… They just want to see what they believe, no matter how crap & shit it may sound! There's no cure for such sick mindset 😷 Recent circulation of Bira's selfies with fans show the kind of humanity that man possess. Grief is so evident on his face yet he acknowledged his FAN & agrees for a picture. Now that's some Classy Idol there 💃😻 Hope he comes back with a bang! Also strength & prayers to Rishi sir and neetu mam. May he recovers too. Please stop assuming anything worse even before the diagnosis. #Ranlia #Kapoors #Bachchans #aliabhatt #karanjohar #RanbirKapoor #ayanmukherjee #together #protected #strength #love #prayersassured
On Ranbir’s 36th birthday, Alia went to his house and celebrated his birthday with his mother. But that was not it! She even baked a cake for Ranbir and that is as sweet and special as it gets!
When Ranbir was spending time with her ailing father,Rishi Kapoor in New York,Alia flown down to New York to be with Ranbir and his family. Right before her trip she was seen shooting for Kalak at Kargil with Varun Dhawan.The duo was seen enjoying some shopping together and we can’t get enough of appreciating Alia’s gesture of being there for RK and we are sure he does too.
