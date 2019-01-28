Know All The Reasons why we feel that ALIA BHATT Is The BEST GIRLFRIEND Ever

Share

Tweet

Pin 237 shares

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor relationship is only couple of months old but both of them has given us many couples goals. Especially Alia, who openly admitted a long time ago that she had a crush on Ranbir Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to prove that is possibly the best girlfriend a guy could ask for.

We all know about Ranbir’s Casanova image and his past life. Ranbir and Katrina were almost getting married before they eventually broke up and before that Ranbir was in a serious relationship with Deepika and rumors of animosity between Katrina and Deepika never died down. But Alia Bhatt stood different in this case as she shares a very good equation with both of Ranbir’s ex-girlfriends. She is not just best friends with Katrina but also shares an amazing rapport with Deepika. The way she has carried both her relationship with Ranbir and the two actresses goes on to prove how secure she is! And that is something no guy can turn down not even Ranbir Kapoor.

During Ranbir’s grandmother’s last journey, Alia was seen making a video call to Ranbir to ensure that he gets to say his good bye as Sadly Ranbir was very close to his grandmother could not be a part of her last rights as he is in New York with his ailing father Rishi Kapoor. That is really touching on an emotional level.

On Ranbir’s 36th birthday, Alia went to his house and celebrated his birthday with his mother. But that was not it! She even baked a cake for Ranbir and that is as sweet and special as it gets!

When Ranbir was spending time with her ailing father,Rishi Kapoor in New York,Alia flown down to New York to be with Ranbir and his family. Right before her trip she was seen shooting for Kalak at Kargil with Varun Dhawan.The duo was seen enjoying some shopping together and we can’t get enough of appreciating Alia’s gesture of being there for RK and we are sure he does too.

If you guys think that your girlfriend need to learn some things from Alia, then do tag them in the comments.