Know The Nicknames Of These Bollywood Stars

There are many such stars in Bollywood who have very strange nicknames. The strange nicknames of these stars are also liked by the audience. Some of these stars have nicknames that their parents have kept and some are also named by their friends. So let us tell you the strange nicknames of Bollywood stars today.





HRITHIK ROSHAN & PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS



World's Most Stylish and Handsome Hero Hrithik Roshan's nickname is Duggu. The interesting thing is that this strange nickname of his is named after his father. Hrithik's father's nickname is 'Guddu', so he named his son Duggu. Bollywood's Desi Girl Piggy Chops has not one but two nicknames. The family members call her Mimi because she was very fond of doing mimicry since childhood. But friends call him Mittu. His cousin actress Parineeti Chopra also calls her Mimi Didi.





RANBIR KAPOOR & ALIA BHATT



Ranbir’s strange nickname was kept by his mother Neetu Kapoor. Neetu had told in an interview that Ranbir has a habit of getting up early in the morning, so she calls him Raymond. Raymond is the name of a clothing company. The company’s tagline is ‘Raymond – The Complete Man’ and Neetu believes that Ranbir is also a complete man and his girlfriend Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is very famous for her stardom as well as her nickname. Alia’s friends and family fondly call her Aloo. Even they like to eat potatoes very much. She was very healthy in childhood, so her friends used to call her Batata Vada also.





VARUN DHAWAN & SHRADDHA KAPOOR



Varun Dhawan’s nickname is Pappu, who makes everyone laugh with his naughty style. He is affectionately called ‘Pappu’ at home. Even sometimes his father David Dhawan starts calling him by this name in front of everyone to tease him. At the same time, you will laugh hearing the nickname of Shraddha, who has worked with her, she has been given this name by her co-star and friend Varun Dhawan. Varun calls Shraddha by the name of Chirkut. These two are childhood friends and both did many films together.







KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN & KARISMA KAPOOR



Kareena Kapoor Khan is considered a fashion icon in Bollywood. His nickname is so cute. Family and friends call Kareena Bebo. A song from the movie Kambakkht Ishq was also made in his name and his elder sister Karisma Kapoor also has a strange nickname. Karisma Kapoor is fondly called Lolo. These places are famous by the name of Lolo.