Simi Garewal’s talk present host Rendezvous with Simi Garewal is typically named as among the best celeb visit uncovers to have circulated on Indian television. Even though it has been some time Simi wore white tone on television And by asking open requests to in some other cases ensured VIPs, past scenes of the present are constantly esteem rewatching. Quite possibly the most popular episode that incorporates Rekha, which was genuinely broadcasted in 3-sections in 2004, offers her relationship along with her dad Gemini Ganesan, her relationship with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and her union with Mukesh Agarwal. Talk about misfortune.

At the point when Simi mentioned Rekha on the off chance that she ever adored Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha mentioned, “Absolutely. Duh, that is a dumb query. I’ve but to discover a single man, lady, baby who will help however fall fully, passionately, madly, desperately in love together with her. So why ought to I be separated? What do I deny? I don’t love him? After all, I’m. You will take all of the love of the world And add some extra – I feel for that particular person. Floor stage.”

It was most obvious that Rekha had at any point been seen by anyone when she discussed her Silsila co-star. In 2015 in an interview, was mentioned how she opened as much as Rekha concerning the Sholay entertainer, and Simi shared, “It was simple to ask her questions on Amitabh. If I may ask Jayalalithaa if she ever beloved MGR, it was simpler to ask Rekha about Amitabh. Lots of people ask me how I opened it. I did not know I had performed something particular. I do not wish to analyze it. I simply talked pretty much as good pals. Rekha and I’m going a great distance.”

In the present, Rekha had mentioned that she in no way, shared any private relationship with Bachchan. “Never had any private relationship with him, that’s the reality. Never. There was no reality in controversies and speculations,” she had mentioned.

“After a lot of controversies, I do not suppose it was simple for this to occur. He is a married man with kids and grandchildren. Pretty a lot Ruckus It so occurred that we could not anticipate it to occur once more, however, I agree they make a stunning couple on the display screen,” she said.