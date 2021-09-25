Just a few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan, while answering a fan’s question, said that he used to promote pan masala because he gets paid for it. Now the National Anti-Tobacco Organization has requested Amitabh Bachchan to stop advertising pan masala. Withdraw from the campaign. The NGO believes that the advertisement of Amitabh Bachchan will increase interest among the youth towards consuming pan masala or tobacco.



The President of the National Organization for Eradication of Tobacco has written a letter to Amitabh Bachchan, saying how the consumption of tobacco and pan masala is especially harmful to the health of the youth. Amitabh Bachchan is also the brand ambassador of the Pulse Polio campaign. You should separate yourself from the spice add as soon as possible.



The president of the NGO has also written in the letter that many Bollywood actors are trying to mislead the youth by advertising pan masala. These include big names like Shahrukh Khan, Ajay Devgan, Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan who are coming to advertise Paan Masala. Amitabh Bachchan is coming to host Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is a great way and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen working in many films as well. Apart from this, he will very soon be seen working in films like Jhund, Brahmastra and The Intern Returns. Amitabh Bachchan is such an artist that everyone respects him and his films are also very much liked by the audience.

Many Bollywood actors promote pan masala for money. Due to this, it also affects their fan following. Many artists do advertisements with crores of rupees. Amitabh Bachchan’s films have earned good money at the box office. He is also very popular. Amitabh Bachchan is also the father of Abhishek Bachchan. Amitabh’s show Kaun Banega Crorepati always remains in the race of TRP and people watch it. Apart from this, his film Chehre was released in theatres. In which his acting was highly appreciated.