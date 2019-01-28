Koffee With Karan 6 : Bhumi Pednekar Made Some Shocking Revelations On Disha Patani

Share

Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar featured in a recent episode of the Karan Johar show. The actors made a memorable debut on the show while Karan Johar is seen indulging in some crazy banter with the debutants. Bhumi Pednekar was at her candid best as she made some shocking revelations about fellow actors from the industry. She also opened up about her journey as an outsider in the industry.

When Karan asked her about the stage when she used to work as an assistant to Shanoo and auditioned aspiring artists for movies, who according to her wasn’t a good actor. She promptly answered that Disha Patani was quite an undertrained actor during her auditions. She used the word “kaccha”, to refer to her audition process. We wonder what Disha’s reaction to Bhumi’s statement would be.

During the rapid fire round, she revealed that she would want to steal Anushka Sharma’s husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. Then, she further added that if she had to date any actress’ boyfriend or husband, it had to be Priyanka Chopra’s American hubby, Nick Jonas.

Sharing her experience as a debutant in the film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, she revealed how she played the role of an overweight woman in it, She said “I was almost 95 kgs in the movie and Ayushmann Khuranna had to lift me on his back and run in the climax scene, a stunt double was called but even he could not lift me up”. In the end, Ayushmann did the scenes himself. “Roadie hai Ayushmann!,” she said.

When asked about her experience as an outsider in the industry She said “When you start a new journey, it is going to be alien at first but people are very accepting, I never felt out of place. I have always felt wanted and my work has been appreciated. I go to these parties and people give me so much love. So it’s been pretty good for me”.