Koffee With Karan’s New Episode Promo Out; Katrina Kaif Suggests Suhaag Din To Alia Bhatt’s Comment On Suhaag Raat!

The much-loved Koffee with Karan is back with a new promo for its upcoming episode. The promo stars ‘Phone Bhoot’ cast Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi who can be seen in a lot of giggles and craziness. The promo looks interesting as the trio filled the Koffee couch with absolute laughter and gossip. Karan Johar shared the promo on his Instagram and captioned it, “The bringers of absolute chaos and unabashed laughter on the Koffee couch in this trio.”

Karan Johar as always cannot resist himself to speak about the love lives of the stars on the show. Discussions on suhaag raat can never be distant from the Koffee with Karan couch since Bollywood has witnessed a variety of weddings. Continuing Alia’s opinion on the very first episode of the show where she claimed, “There is no such thing as suhag raat, you are tired.” Karan asked Katrina about her opinion on the same. To this, she suggested, “It does not always have to be a suhagraat. It can also be a suhagdin”. The ‘Suhag Din’ suggestion was loved by Karan too.

Further in the promo, the host tried to know about the relationship status of the boys. Siddhant on this shared that he was very much single these days while pointing toward Ishaan he said, “I am so single that ‘mere saath ghumte-ghumte yeh bhi single ho gaya” listening to which everyone laughed. The two boys created a lot of madness in the promo while playing the rapid-fire round and buzzer round.

Katrina also confessed that she checks out Ranveer Singh’s page for her thirst trap on being asked about it by KJo. The trio can be seen in highly competitive spirits while competing against each other in games.

Speaking of Ishaan Khatter’s love life, it was reported that the actor was dating his “Khaali Peeli” co-star Ananya Panday. After three years of dating, the pair broke up. While Siddhant was rumoured to be dating Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navy Nanda.

On the work front, the trio will be seen in a movie named ‘Phone Bhoot’ together. The movie is produced by Excel Entertainment, which is run by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The movie is scheduled to premiere on November 4, 2022