‘Koi Mil Gaya’ Fame Rajat Bedi Reveals Why He Left Acting, ‘Went Into Depression After…’

Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi is away from films these days. The actor who rose to fame after playing Raj Saxena in the film ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ has recently opened up on what made him to make a distance from the industry. Rajat has revealed that a lot of his scenes were cut in the film ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, which left him highly disappointed.

Took a break from acting after ‘Koi Mil Gaya’

In a recent interview with Mukesh Khanna, Rajat revealed that even though ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ was a mega hit, he was disappointed with the cuts in the last few scenes of the film. He said that Rakesh Roshan-directed film played a pivotal role in his life. It made him realize that he needed a break from acting. After deciding that, Rajat moved to Canada to start a new life.

Actor was disappointed as his scenes were cut in the film

Further explaining the reason behind quitting acting, Rajat said that he went into depression when he came to know that many of his scenes with Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan were cut from the film. He also revealed that when the ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ team went for promotions, he was not a part of it.

The actor stated, “My biggest disappointment was that when ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ released, they completely cut me off from promoting the film. I was very disappointed because as an actor we also have certain expectations.”

Rajat Bedi films

Rajat Bedi became famous after portraying the character Raj Saxena in the film ‘Koi Mil Gaya’. His role is still alive in the hearts of the audience. Besides this film, Rajat acted in many films like International Khiladi (1999), The Train (2007), Hera Pheri, etc. The actor recently featured in the film ‘Gol Gappe’ which released on 17 February.