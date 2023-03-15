Actress Divya Aggarwal has recorded a video on Instagram and asked for work to Anurag Kashyap. She also penned an open letter for the filmmaker.

Divya Agarwal Asks For Work To Anurag Kashyap

On Wednesday, she shared the video on Instagram handle where she addressed Anurag Kashyap saying that she has been in the industry for 15 years and worked a lot. Divya also said that she is even getting more offers but enough. She wants to do something that has her heart in it.

The Bigg Boss OTT winner revealed that she saw the Gangs Of Wasseypur director in a workshop at Prithvi Theatre and since then she just wants to work with him. She said that she is taking full advantage of her social media and hopes that her message reaches him.

Divya also added that she is not asking him to give her a lead role in a web show or a movie but give her a chance to audition. She also said that she is ready to give 10-20-30 auditions in a day but asks him to show her the path. “I want the work that you are doing. New Year, new me, very blunt, hoping to see you soon sir,” concluded Divya.

Sharing the video, Divya wrote, “This is an open letter to @anuragkashyap10. Call me stupid I’m going to say it anyway ! Kaam Mangungi sabke saamne mujhe koi sharam nahi ! #hopeful #grateful”.

Watch Divya Agarwal’s video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

Divya Agarwal’s Work Front

Divya was the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and winner of Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT. She appeared in several music videos and made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2. Her music video titled Resham Ka Rumal was released recently.

Divya Agarwal’s Personal Life

Post her break-up with Varun Sood, Divya got engaged to her businessman boyfriend, Apurva Padgaonkar on her 30th birthday.