Kourtney Kardashian Compliments Travis Barker For Making Her Life ‘Tension-Free’ In The Middle Of Taxing Met Gala Event

Travis Barker aids his wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker and comforts her despite how taxing circumstances have become. In Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the duo heads towards the 2022 Met Gala, which will take place in New York City.

However, during the car ride, the Poosh founder, who is going to make her debut at the event, undergoes a few tribulations with her Thom Browne costume. “They were still sewing me into my dress on the sprinter van,” she told the cameras.

Luckily, Kourtney seemed quiet and undisturbed in the middle of the tumult, for which she was grateful to the Blink-182 drummer for stopping her from worrying. “I know most people would probably have anxiety,” she remarked further. “But having Travis just makes everything so much more enjoyable.”

Once, the renowned drummer even assisted his wife in applying a Band-Aid to make her shoes comfier for the occasion. “The greatest thing that Travis adds to my life is making the most of every moment and experience,” she continues. “It’s such a better way for me to live my life.”

Travis and Kourtney wedded in three separate rituals and ceremonies. However, it was not technically permitted the first time they reciprocated oaths in April at a Las Vegas chapel. After marrying at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15, the couple had a third and last ceremony in Italy a few days later. Their luxurious Italian wedding preparation has been heavily documented on season 2 of The Kardashians.