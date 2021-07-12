Krishna Shroff recently talked about her first-ever ‘serious’ relationship and said that though it ‘wasn’t a messy breakup’, however, ‘she felt heartache’. Opening up about her serious relationship, she said that it lasted for three years and they staged together.

Daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and producer Ayesha Shroff. She is the younger sister of actor Jackie Shroff. However, she does not incline Bollywood and launched a chain of mixed martial arts gyms in 2019.

In an interview with IndianExpress.com, Krishna recalled her ‘first love’. She said, “We were together for three years. It was a serious relationship. We moved in together, we lived together, traveled the world together, worked together. It wasn’t a messy breakup. We just mutually grew apart. And we both decided to move on.”

“That was truly the only time I felt heartache but it motivated me to better myself. I diverted all that energy that I was putting into the relationship on myself. And when I did that, I was unstoppable. That is when my fitness journey began and my life changed for the better. So, I am grateful for all that experience, “she said during the interview.

Krishna, most recently, was in a relationship with basketball player Eban Hyams. They remained in a relationship for a year and broke up last year. She shared the news on Instagram Stories last November and requested fan clubs to not tag them in posts anymore.

“All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating with us. Letting you all know since it was so public,” Krishna wrote. She also deleted all her pictures with him. Meanwhile, Krishna recently made her debut in a music video that also features Johnny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever and Jannat Zubair. The new music video is titled Kinni Kinni Vaari.