Kriti Sanon Avoids Negativity As She Focuses On ‘Cheers And Claps’ Amid Adipurush Backlash; WATCH

Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was one of the most anticipated films in 2023. It made numerous headlines even before its release. The film hit theaters on June 16. But the audience seems to be disappointed not only with the actors’ performances but also with poor dialogues and weak VFX.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is receiving a huge backlash after its release. Amid negativity, on Monday night, Kriti shared a video of the audience cheering and clapping for the film in theaters. She decided to focus on the positive side of the film’s reactions.

Taking to her Instagram, Kriti Sanon shared a video of the audience enjoying Adipurush. They are chanting ‘Jai shri Ram’ as well as singing the song Ram Siya Ram. She captioned it, “Focusing on the cheers and claps! Jai Siya Ram.”

Fans’ reactions to Kriti’s post

As soon as she shared the video on her Instagram, fans were quick enough to react to it. Though the film is facing negative reactions, several fans of the actress came in support of the film. A fan wrote, “Respect button for Siya-Ram>>.” Another wrote, “Don’t believe anyone’s words, once go to the theater and see it, then you will feel that such a movie has not been made till date.”

Not only fans but also designer Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis. Even Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon cheered for her and the film. She wrote “Proud of you.” Later, Nupur took to her Instagram stories to give a shoutout to the Adipurush team. Sharing a picture of the film’s global box-office numbers, Kriti’s sister wrote, “Love love loved Adipurush! The performances were superb. The songs. The grandeur. The serenity. The direction. There were so many sequences that blew me away. Kudos to the entire team.”

About Adipurush

In the film, Prabhas portrayed the role of Raghava. Kriti was seen playing the role of Janaki and Saif Ali Khan essayed Lankesh. Though the audience is quite impressed with Kriti’s performance, Prabhas and Saif’s actings were disliked by them. The film, however, performed well at the box office over the weekend. But it faced a huge drop on Monday due to negative comments from the audience.