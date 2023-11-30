Kriti Sanon REACTS To Karan Johar’s Question On Jealousy Of Alia Bhatt, Says “If You Have Talent, You’re Going To Make It” Read Here!

During an interview, Kriti Sanon discussed her response to an old video from her season seven appearance on Koffee With Karan that has gone viral. Karan Johar questioned her in the video about whether or not she feels envious of her peers.

Actress Kriti Sanon put a lot of effort into her career to stay in the Indian film industry and get to this point. She was named the National Film Awards Best Actress earlier this year for her performance in the comedy-drama Mimi. Actress Alia Bhatt of Gangubai Kathiawadi shared the award with her. She responded to the question of whether or not she is envious of her peers in a recent interview.

Kriti Sanon reacts to Karan Johar’s question if she’s jealous of Alia Bhatt

Kriti Sanon appeared on the last season of Koffee With Karan alongside Tiger Shroff. Throughout the conversation, Karan Johar questioned her about rivalry, envy, and jealousy toward her peers, such as Alia Bhatt, who is consistently ranked as one of the top actors in the business.

During a recent Zoom interview, the host went back to watch the previous clip and asked Kriti to offer her opinion. In response, the Heropanti actress stated, “Honestly, both of us winning the National Award together was sort of an answer to everything. If you’re given good opportunities, no matter where you come from, if you have the talent, you’re going to make it. So, it’s all about getting the opportunities and great opportunities like Mimi and Gangubai don’t come every day. So, I hope people write more stuff like that.”

Here’s how Kriti Sanon reacted to Karan Johar’s question on KWK Season 7

Karan Johar questioned Kriti about whether seeing her peers achieve greater success inspires her to do the same. The actress responded, “Of course, it drives me, it inspires me to do better. When you see great work, you also feel that ‘I would love to have an opportunity like that’. When Mimi as an opportunity came to me, it gave me the confidence to put in so much.”4

On the professional front, After starring alongside Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada at the beginning of the year, Kriti Sanon next starred with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush. She most recently appeared with Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff in Ganapath. In 2024, she also has a few films scheduled, including Do Patti, which she is producing, and The Crew.