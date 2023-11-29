Kriti Sanon Stuns at Mumbai Airport with Effortless Winter Fashion, Setting New Style Standards!

Pictures of the stunningly beautiful Kriti Sanon, one of Bollywood’s most accomplished actresses, were taken recently at the Mumbai airport.

Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood, and she is known for having a chic and unique sense of style. When the classy star got to the Mumbai airport in the morning, she smiled at the photographers and looked beautiful. The beautiful Do Patti actress kept her airport style simple, but her simple but elegant outfits gave us big winter wear goals. It’s safe to say that the actress from Ganapath: Part 1’s airport outfit made us swoon, don’t you think?

In order to deduce how the diva effortlessly set such high standards for winter fashion, let’s examine Kriti Sanon’s sophisticated airport clothing in greater detail. Good to go? Okay, let’s jump straight in.

In a sophisticated winter gown, Kriti Sanon looked stunning.

The Dilwale star recently made heads turn at the airport when she wore a classy winter outfit that didn’t draw too much attention to itself. A bright green full-sleeved knit cardigan with a high neck and an easy, oversized fit was part of this outfit. Along with being stylish, the ribbed sweater was also very easy to wear because it had side slits. The Heropanti actress also chose to wear this cardigan with light blue, worn-out denim pants. Also, these pants were a bit too big and loose. The ankle-length jeans had pockets on both sides of her leg that looked like they belonged on cargo pants. The ends of her ankles were a little stretchy.

Adding a touch of sportiness and elegance to her already chic suit, the outstanding Bhediya actor opted to finish off her look with white shoes. To accessorize, the Mimi actress went for a simple approach; she wore little, gold-hoop earrings that Gen Z would approve of and black-and-gold, dark-tinted Balenciaga rectangle sunglasses that cost Rs. 29,181. A half-moon-shaped bag with gold-coloured hardware and an adjustable leather strap featuring the brand’s trademark monogrammed pattern—the Louis Vuitton Loop Hobo Reverse Monogram Canvas—was the classiest and most expensive choice made by the Hum Do Hamare Do actress, who paid a cool 2,36,000 rupees for it.

Kriti Sanon stunned in an airy, natural ensemble at the airport.

Also, the beautiful Luka Chuppi actress decided to show off her natural beauty by not wearing any makeup and just adding a shiny lip gloss to her lips. The actor from Bareilly Ki Barfi also chose to leave her hair open. She styled it in a sleek, straight way that let it fall over her shoulder and frame her face perfectly.