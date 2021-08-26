After being a single mother on-screen in Mimi, Kriti Sanon will inspire you with her latest photoshoot. The reel life surrogate mother already achieved the pinnacle of success through her outstanding performance in the movie Mimi.



Now, the Diva has become the point of attraction for the town by posting her photos in a wedding dress. Fans get curious about her look and she will be responsible for the flood of likes and comments on social media.



Sharing a collection of the photos in Manish Malhotra’s hit collection Nooraniyat, the actress was looking damn gorgeous in a bridal look. Her traditional red lehenga featuring the age-old intricate zardozi work on it. Weaved in fine craftsmanship and exquisite intricate elements, the Manish Malhotra Bridal collection 2021 is an enchanting medley of bridal glory sprawled across strikingly hued compositions where each ensemble narrates an emotional story of its own.

Manish Malhotra said, “My bridal edit is an amalgamation of moods and emotions of the brides and over the years of creating their dream outfits and interacting with them, I inadvertently got drawn into those intriguing memories and decided to capture it all – from their enthusiasm and joy to the heartfelt and compassionate, there’s a myriad of emotions and sentiments that are so heart-warming yet unsettling moments before she turns the page onto her new chapter. There’s some surreal magic adoring every bit of their feelings, transmitting you into a world only known to a bride. Whether you are of the new age, or not, the feelings remain the same, the happy tears nonetheless flow, and through it all, our collection that she adorns transcends her dreams into reality,



The embroidery boasts of our age-old zardosi, badla, and of course our signature sequins on modern silhouettes. The collection takes pride in sacred red, plush peaches, scintillating golds while the heart of it beats on its contemporary yet glamorous silhouettes conforming with modern pursuits.