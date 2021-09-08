Bollywood’s famous actor Kamal Rashid Khan (KRK) is very active on social media and shares his views freely on issues related to Bollywood as well as politics and other contemporary issues. In his latest tweet, KRK, while targeting BSP and AIMIM, has termed both the parties as B-team of BJP and appealed not to vote for them.

Appealing not to vote for Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM, KRK wrote, “I request the people of UP not to vote a single vote for Mayawati and Asaduddin Owaisi’s party. Because both these parties are BJP’s team B.” Kamal Rashid Khan did not stop here, he made another tweet in this regard.

Actor KRK wrote in his second tweet, “The people of UP should learn something from the people of West Bengal, who did not vote even a single vote for Asaduddin Owaisi’s party. Who tried his best to cut the Muslim vote, so that the BJP would win in West Bengal. Owaisi is the enemy of Muslims.”

Social media users also commented a lot on this tweet of Kamal Rashid Khan. A user named Prashik wrote in response to KRK’s tweet, “Owaisi has deliberately come to UP to eat the votes of Muslims, so that BJP will win the elections.” A user named Nitin wrote, “BJP wants Hindu votes and Owaisi wants Muslim votes. Both are two sides of the same coin.”

Responding to Kamal R Khan’s tweet, a user named Rashid wrote, “I am from Hyderabad and I know very well about Asaduddin Owaisi’s party. He is none other than the B team of BJP.” Taking a jibe at the actor’s tweet, Deepak Shukla wrote, “Don’t you worry, we will not give even a single vote to Samajwadi Party and Congress.”

Apart from this, some users also advised Kamal Rashid Khan to contest in the UP assembly elections. A user named Kabir wrote, “I want you to participate in the general election. I am sure many would like to hear your speech in Parliament.”