KRK Calls Ajay Devgan ‘2nd Biggest Superstar’, Rates Kartik Aaryan On The Top!

Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan called Karthik Aaryan the “greatest superstar” and Ajay Devgan the “second greatest superstar” in his latest tweet on Sunday. He credited Ajay for bringing audiences to theatres with his latest release Drishyam 2. The film’s opening was the second biggest in Bollywood that year.

On Sunday, KRK tweeted, “To me, @ajaydevgn is the second biggest superstar in Bollywood if he can take viewers to theatres and watch dry films like Drishyam2. He also prefers pan masala. Ajay can’t stop.” 1 superstar is still @TheAaryanKartik.”

In a subsequent tweet, he ranked Akshay Kumar in third place. He wrote, “There was the time when the 3 khans were on the top list. waqt kisi ka nahi hota”.

A day earlier, he tweeted, “After almost 3 years, @ajaydevgn finally beat me. My business predictions for Drishyam2 turned out to be wrong. That means I’m still 99.9% confident in the movie business.Drishyam 2 is based on Drishyam (2013), a Malayalam film series by Mohanlal and directed by Jithu Joseph with its 2021 sequel. Drishyam 2 Ajay tells the story of its hero Vijay Salgoankar and his family, wife Nandini (Shriya Saran) and daughter Anju (Isita Datta). ). ) and Anu (Mrunal Jadhav) after being involved in a murder case.

In an interview with PTI, director Abhishek Pathak commented on making a successful remake of a southern Hindi film: “Drishyam is a popular brand. This film is made for the Malayalam audience. We had to do it for the panther audience, so it had to be written that way. The ideas are amazing too. Drishyama’s USP is the thrill, the anticipation factor. You should take it and make your own adaptation so people can find something new in the Hindi version.”