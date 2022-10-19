KRK Is Onto It Again; Age Shames Katrina Kaif By Calling Her “Aunty & Chachi”

Bidding his farewell from being a self-claimed “film critic”, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is back into business again. After trolling Arjun Kapoor and Malaika, his new target is Katrina Kaif. She is in the news for her upcoming film PhoneBhoot.

Recently its trailer was launched and one of the songs ‘Kinna Sona’ is also on the floor with Katrina slaying with her dance moves alongside Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The trailer is getting appreciated all over the internet. But just like old times, KRK decided to decipher the trailer for everyone on his Twitter handle.

He took it upon himself to criticize the upcoming film. He said the trailer is so bad that no one can save the movie from being a flop. KRK went on criticizing each and everyone in the movie, he age-shamed Katrina calling her ‘Chachi’ and ‘Auntie’. He went on rambling about Ishaan and Siddhant calling them ‘Jhuggis’ who have no idea how the movie is made and overact in every scene.

He didn’t stop there. Kamaal R Khan also said that movie will be worse than Bhoot Police. There is nothing good about the trailer, neither the actors nor the director.

This isn’t the first time when he’s criticizing a Bollywood movie like this. These trolling videos always go viral on the internet all the time. A few days back he deleted his Twitter account after bidding farewell from his film critic career but after 3-4 days he came back to troll the Bollywood celebrity.