KRK predicts Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt will marry by 2022, and divorce within 15 years

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is known for his bizarre and controversial statements. After taking a dig at Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra in the last few days, now his latest target is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In the last few days, he has been tweeting his predictions over Bollywood celebrities. Recently, he claimed that Alia and Ranbir will get married in 2022 after will divorce after 15 years.!





KRK wrote: “Prediction 08- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married max till end of 2022. But Ranbir Kapoor will divorce her within 15 years after marriage!” Not just their marriage, KRK made predictions about Kangana Ranaut and Tabu too. In his tweets, he mentioned that both the actresses will never get married. The critic got heavily trolled on Twitter for his predictions. A netizen wrote, “Why are you predicting everything bad. Kuch acha ni bol sakte.” Another one wrote: “Abbey tumhara divorce kabhi nahin hoga kiyun ki tumko biwi mil gayi yehi duniya ka sabse bada miracle ha. He even claimed that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sons will not become successful actors because ‘of their wrong names’. He even did a blind prediction and wrote, “Prediction 04- This actor will become a big star but after the death of his father only!”





KRK has been in the news ever since Salman Khan filed a defamation case against him. On June 23, a Mumbai civil court has restrained self-proclaimed critic from posting or publishing any defamatory content about the Radhe actor, his business ventures, and/or films. After hearing the civil suit filed by Salman, the court passed the interim order which will continue until the court passes judgment in the case. Salman’s lawyers said that it is a response to KRK’s allegations of corruption and money laundering against the actor. However, KRK claimed that over 20 people from the film industry, who were ‘scared’ to rub the actor in the wrong way, have extended their support to him.