Bollywood’s famous actress Kangana Ranaut is in discussion these days for her controversial statements. After making controversial statements on India’s independence and Mahatma Gandhi, he has now stated the country’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the Sikh community. The Gandhi family and the Sikh community are very angry about this. Not only this, a complaint has been lodged against Kangana Ranaut in many places with the police.



Amidst all this, now actor KRK (Kamal R Khan) has demanded the arrest of Kangana Ranaut. KRK is one of those Bollywood stars who are very active on social media. Through this, apart from issues related to Bollywood, he also keeps giving his opinion on social and political topics. KRK has accused Kangana Ranaut of openly talking about beatings.

KRK has said this through his Twitter account. He wrote on his official Twitter account, ”Kangana Ranaut is openly talking about killing and genocide, yet there is no law that applies to Kangana. how so? Had someone else posted like this, they would have been in jail by now. Why doesn’t the law apply to everyone?” In this tweet, KRK has tagged Mumbai and Punjab Police.



This tweet of KRK for Kangana Ranaut is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Fans of the actor and actress are giving their feedback on this tweet of her. Let us tell you that on November 19, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Congress leader and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, she shared an Insta story. He wrote, ‘Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had crushed him ‘like mosquitoes’ under his shoes. It is allegedly being projected to the entire Sikh community as Khalistani terrorists.



According to a PTI report, Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has filed a case against the actress for her remarks. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (which is headed by Sirsa) said that in a recent post, Kangana has first deliberately called the farmer’s movement a Khalistani movement and then used offensive and derogatory language against the Sikh community. This complaint against Kangana has been registered in the cyber cell at Mandir Marg police station.