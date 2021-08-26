KRK Responds To Manoj Bajpayee’s Defamation Suit With A New Insult!

Kamal R Khan (KRK) is taking on the Bollywood industry, one star at a time. Every time, he reviews a film or comments on an actor, it ends with a court case. Last time, KRK was taken to court by Salman Khan. This resulted in a Twitter war with singer Mika Singh. The singer went on to write a song against KRK calling him ‘Kutta’ amongst other things.

We assumed this may deter KRK from continuing on his warpath. But these wars and court cases seem to hold no meaning to the actor. KRK went on to comment on other actresses. He recently called Taapsee Pannu a ‘C grade’ actress and demeaned her recent film.

But this is not why the star is making news again. This time around, he has taken on actor Manoj Bajpayee. The actor is known for playing challenging roles. Most of his recent films have always made the news considering how versatile he is. However, actor Manoj Bajpayee recently lost his cool with KRK.

KRK took to social media to create a ruckus. KRK compared Manoj Bajpayee’s new television series Family Man as ‘soft porn’. Not only this, KRK also called the actor a “ganjedi” and went on to comment on the star’s wife and daughter. It could not get more personal than this. Manoj Bajpayee is now taking KRK to court after filing a defamation lawsuit for all the nastiness he had to endure. KRK on the other hand is busy responding. Here is what he has to say in response to the court case:

We sure hope that KRK learns his lesson this time around and wonder if singer Mika Singh may release another hit song as a result.