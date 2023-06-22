Krushna Abhishek Did Music Album For THIS Much Fees During Struggling Phase- Find Out!

Comedian Krishna Abhishek has earned a different identity in the industry with his talent. He has worked hard and struggled for the place he is in today. Krushna’s performance in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is highly appreciated. He portrays the role of a beauty parlour owner ‘Sapna’ in the show.

Krushna has been a part of the industry for a long time and has been entertaining the audience with his comedy in different characters. Everyone knows about his success, but do you know about the journey of his struggle journey? If not, read on!

Recently, Krushna has shared a throwback Punjabi music video on social media. In this clip, he is dancing on a song which he filmed 20 years ago. This video is no less than a surprise for his fans as he looks unrecognisable in it. Krushna has also shared the story behind this music video. In the caption, he wrote, “This album is 20 years old, when I was struggling. And I auditioned for it. I remember I got Rs 10,000 for this. This was my first album.”

Talking about the work front, Krushna is currently seen in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. He also remains in the news regarding his personal life. The tussle between Krushna and his maternal uncle-actor Govinda often become headlines. The two frequently have war of words indirectly. Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah also get involved in this on many occasions.

For the unknown, Krushna Abhishek gained fame after appearing in multiple seasons of ‘Comedy Circus’ and ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’. He is remembered for his part in films like ‘Bol Bachchan’, ‘Entertainment’ and ‘O Pushpa I Hate Tears’.