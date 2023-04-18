Krushna Abhishek Will Not Return In ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’; The Comedian Gives This Reason!

For the past few days, comedian Krushna Abhishek has been continuously in the headlines. There was news that Krushna Abhishek may soon return to TV’s popular comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, but now he has flatly denied it. The makers of the show had held talks with the comedian 10 days ago about his return to the show, but things did not materialize. Actually, due to the way and claims, Krishna refused to return to the show.

‘Not Possible In This Season, May Come Next Season’- Krushna

During a conversation with a media organization, Krushna told that, “The makers of the show are calling me back, but due to money and contracts, I could not take a decision for the second time. He further said that this is not possible in this season. , But maybe next season I will come.”





Said This Big Thing About The Closure Of The Show

The comedian was a part of the show for four years, in which Krushna was seen in the character of Sapna. Fans loved this character of his. At the same time, it is being said that ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is going to close in June, on which Kapil Sharma’s statement has come to the fore.

He said that nothing has been decided yet regarding the closure of the show. He further said that we are going on a tour of America in July and after returning from there we will decide what to do. Talking about Kapil Sharma, he was seen working in the recently released film Zwigato. Shahana Goswami played the lead role with him in this film. While talking about the director of this film, it is Nandita Das.