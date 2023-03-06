“Kuch To Apna Karle Kab Tak Govinda Ka Khaaega”- Look How Krushna Abhishek Reacted To Kapil Sharma’s Comment

Krushna Abhishek always been the highlight of “The Kapil Sharma Show” the character of “Sapna” was always a legit one, audience enjoys watching that role very much also Krushna plays wide variety of roles like character of Jackie shroff, Dharam ji etc. Since a long time the actor has been absent from the show and audience misses Krushna alot, his energy, stage presence, comic timing was much ahead of many other characters.

In one of the episode of “TKSS” where all the characters of the show participated in the Qawwali program making fun of all the present characters one by one, Then in the name of fun and comedy Krushna Abhishek was mocked horribly by Kapil Sharma. When he started singing Qawwali on Krushna with a line ” Ladki Banke ghumne wale, Ladka na ban paaega kuch to apna karle kab tak govinda ka Khaaega” after listening this line Krushna reacted horribly even on the stage. All the other characters like Chandu, Bharti and others started enjoying that insult of fellow character and started dancing.

The clip got viral on social media and gathered huge attention in the eyes of viewers and critics, even many viewers criticized it some says Kapil should be in his boundaries and know the limits.

Since after the show and the clip has gone viral Krushna was missing from the show with various others reasons some says because he has started something of own and various other theories came out. Although this is not the first time someone having bias will Kapil Sharma previously also Kapil had a fight with Sunil Grover in flight which became highlighted news earlier as his anger and pride become the reason of downfall of his previous show when all the characters left him including his friend Chandan Prabhakar, but later he returned.

Even after the lots of incidents Kapil Sharma is full of controversies. When asked in a press conference about all the controversies he neutrally replied that ” We the members of TKSS are family and mis happenings, fights, arguments and disputes are normal and part of the journey” as it happens with almost all of us, nothing to worry about. Krushna has left the show and have no plans to return.