‘Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’ Actor Mohit Malik Says That Wife Addite Sold Her Gold To Survive During Struggles

Mohit Malik and Addite Malik first met on the sets of the show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and found an instant connection. While Mohit, who is currently working as a lead in the show Kulfi Kukar Bajewala, has gained fame with shows like Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year, Doli Armaano Ki, his wife Addite is also a TV star who has been a part of shows like Baat Hamari Pakki Hai and Shararat – Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat.

Addite had once talked about the romantic proposal that Mohit had for her. She said, “It was April 1 (All Fools’ Day), and knowing the guy that he is, I thought I should wait for a day to let the thought sink in. He asked me the same question the following day. That is when I was confirmed that is was a serious question. I said ‘yes’, of course!”

While the actor might be one of the most successful actors in Indian television today, it wasn’t always the same. In a recent interview with a leading entertainment daily, Mohit Malik had talked about it his struggling days, stating, “There’s always struggle for an actor and it’s more of a mental struggle. Over the years, there were shows that I lost. Even after being cast for a show, I was suddenly replaced; all this takes a toll on you.”

He continued, “I got married to Addite in 2010 and we bought a house on loan. I wanted to give her a very comfortable life, but for one-and-a-half years after that, there was no work. I remember Addite had to sell her jewellery to pay the EMI. That phase brought us closer; the way she took care of the house and me was amazing, Our bond grew stronger. Then ‘Doli Armaanon Ki’ happened (2013) and that gave me a huge boost”

“Don’t rely on just acting, you have to do something else as well. I have seen so many actors go into depression, including myself. Addite and I got into the restaurant business and that really helped. It now gives me a chance to choose the roles I want to do”. On being further asked if he would ever leave TV for Bollywood, he stressed, “Sadly, some people from the television industry look down upon the medium. Kuch actors TV se paise kamate hain aur usiko badnaam karte hain. They keep complaining how somebody else is paid more. I can’t relate to such things”, the actor continued further.