Kunal Jaisingh Says He Is Super Lucky To Have Wife Bharati On His Side, Wishes Her With A Special Birthday Message.

Share

Tweet

Pin 1 shares

The dapper actor with long hair, Kunal Jaisingh and gorgeous, Bharati Kumar tied the knot on 20 December 2018 at Iskcon Temple in Mumbai. The couple got married to each other after dating for several years. Few days ago, on 20th January, the couple completed one month as a married couple. To celebrate the same, Kunal & Bharti went to Jaipur where they spent some quality time together. Recently, On 26th January, Bharti celebrated her first birthday post her wedding with Kunal.

Wishing Bharti on her birthday, Kunal shared a beautiful picture with adorable caption,which says,“ “Happy birthday to this wonderful girl who managed to put up with me as a girlfriend for 5years and took that risk to even marry me… wow your one brave girl love… you are kind you are beautiful you are loving you are caring all in all im super lucky to have you right by my side everyday walking down this road called life holding my hand each step… i love you and once again HAPPY BIRTHDAY @bharati_k.”

Kunal and Bharati had met on the sets of ‘The Buddy Project’ and they had hit off instantly. It took them two years to realise that they have fallen for each other and ever since there has been no looking back for the couple. Sharing about what made him fall for her, Kunal shared in an interview, “She is bubbly, loving and caring. She is very positive and her non-judgmental nature makes it easy for people to open up to her. The support I get from her is pure and genuine. She is extremely understanding. Being married to a friend spells comfort. I don’t care where I am and what I am doing, it’s home for me if she is around.”

On his decision to make Bharati his life-partner, Kunal had earlier shared, “She is homely yet modern. She is like water and I feel she can adjust anywhere. Bharati makes the environment very friendly. She is a girl any guy would want as his wife, a girl that a family would look for their son and most importantly, she is the only one for me in this world. And she is mine.”