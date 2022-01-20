Kundli Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya Misses Husband, Says, “Kehte Hain Na Distance Makes The Heart Grow Fonder”

The popular television actress, Shraddha Arya, who plays the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kundali Bhagya, got married with a Merchant Navy officer Rahul Nagal on November last year. Her wedding rumours created a buzz on social media but it’s only on her wedding day that her fans could see the face of her husband. Later on, she could not stop gushing about her married life and continuously posting picture with her husband.

Recently, the duo went on a vacation in the Maldives and shared a series of pictures from their honeymoon. The bubbly actress seems very happy. The pictures show the couple enjoying a lot on their Maldives vacation. Even their fans seems very happy to see them together.

After two months of companionship, the actress misses her husband very badly, she shared a picture of herself with her husband on Instagram, sharing a sweet note with it.

The actress revealed in an interview with Times of India, “Life post has been great so far. It’s a very good feeling. It’s always a very beautiful feeling to have a special person in your life who is so caring and loving. Our vacation (honeymoon) was just in the right time just before the whole Omicron and coronavirus surge happened. We went to the Maldives and it was a great resort and we had a great time together. That was the last time we were together”.

Her husband is on duty currently, the Kundali Bhagya actress shared her 2 months of married life, in the same interview she said, “Post our honeymoon, I came back to Mumbai for my work and he went back to his place for his work. After that, we haven’t met each other at all. There’s been a long period of separation and we are missing each other a lot. Kehte hain na distance makes the heart grow fonder.”