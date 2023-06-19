“Kya Jarurat Thi..”, Arun Govil Got Angry At The Makers Of Adipurush: Watch Video!

Arun Govil, best known as Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s blockbuster TV drama Ramayan, has commented on Om Raut’s Adipurush. He has called the film ‘Hollywood ki cartoon’ in reference to the updated version of his own TV show, which is based on the epic Ramayana.

Why Adipurush is in Controversy?

In Adipurush, Prabhas plays Raghava, Kriti Sanon plays Janaki, while Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh. Om Raut directed it, while the dialogues were written by Manoj Muntashir. The film has been criticised on social media for a number of sequences and talks that did not sit well with the audience after its premiere. Some phrases include’marega bete (we will beat you),’ ‘bua ka bagicha hain kya (is this your aunt’s garden),’ and ‘jalegi tere baap ki (your father would be envious).’

Arun Govil Reaction on Adipurush

In a media interview, Arun revealed that he has not seen the film but has provided suggestions to the Adipurush producers in response to the teaser’s release. He argues that linking modernism and mythology to the Ramayana is erroneous. He remarked that he does not accept colloquialism in the context of the Ramayana.

When asked about Adipurush, Arun said, “What was wrong with the depiction we have all known and loved for all these years?” What was the need for changes? Perhaps the team have lack of faith in Lord Rama and Sita, which is why they made these changes.”

There is no need to add anything new to our traditions, culture, or religion. Who authorized you to interfere with our religious thoughts and beliefs? – Arun Govil (He is best known for portraying Lord Rama in Ramayana) pic.twitter.com/uzDL1zZJI9 — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) June 17, 2023

Adipurush Makers to change dialogues

In the situation of such criticism, the makers of Adipurush have opted to rewrite the dialogues.Manoj Muntashir, the film’s dialogue writer, also tweeted saying ,”I can make countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but it will not alleviate your suffering.so we decided to change thr dialogues for you all.”