‘Kya Woh Mere Ko Kaam De Rahe Hain?’ Karanvir Bohra Hits Back At Trolls Who Called Him ‘Tharki’

TV actor Karanvir Bohra shares a great rapport with the majority of his co-stars. And talking about his equation with co-contestants of reality shows he has been part of, Bigg Boss 12 and Lock Upp, the actor is quite friendly with many of them.

Recently, he bumped into adult star Poonam Pandey, who was with him inside Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. They were seen goofing around on the streets of Mumbai. But Bohra’s flirtatious actions with Pandey pissed off the viewers and there began a trolling fest. They bashed him for getting cosy with Poonam despite being a married man.

Now, Karanvir and Poonam have been cast in a music video titled Tere Jism Se together. At the launch of the same, the Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor posed boldly with Poonam again. He also reacted to all the bashing he faced for his gestures with Poonam.

In his reply, Karanvir said that the trolls are not going to feed him or get him work and so, they should keep their views in their pockets. He also maintained that Poonam is just his good friend.

“I don’t understand one thing, Is Poonam Pandey not a human being? Poonam insaan nhi hai kya, uske pass family nhi hai? Mai uska dost Lock Upp mai bana tha, humari dosti gehri hai, achi hai and vo sab jante hai.Meri aur Poonam ki dosti is without any invested interest, fir bi logo ko problem hai ki meri dosti Poonam se hai. Log kon hote hai kuch bolne wale, kya vo mere table pe khana dal rakh rehe hai, kya vo mere ko kaam de rehe hai, unko takleef ho rehi hai toh vo apni takleef apni jeb mai lock karke rakhe kyunki Poonam is my friend and will always remain a friend,” stated Karanvir.

Karanvir also assured fans of visual treat with his next music album with Poonam. He said that after watching their chemistry, viewers will wish the two to work in a movie together.

For the unversed, Karanvir Bohra is married to Teejay Sidhu for sixteen years. The duo have three daughters Bella, Vienna and Gia together.