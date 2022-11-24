“Kyun Rishto Me Katti Batti,” Actress Neha Marda Announces 1st Pregnancy After 10 Years Of Marriage

Actress Neha Marda announced on Thursday that she and her husband Ayushmann Agrawal will soon become first parents after 10 years of marriage. She recently shared a photo with her husband from her pregnancy photo shoot. In addition to fans, many celebrity friends also reacted to their pregnancy news.

Neha posted a photo of her and her husband on set on Instagram. She showed off her tummy in a red dress. Her husband was wearing a black suit with a white shirt. Neha put her hand on her husband’s shoulder. They smiled as they posed for the camera outside.

Neha shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, “Sri Shivaya Namastubhyam (arms crossed emoji). God has finally come to me (folded hands emoji). A baby will be born soon in 2023 (smiley with three red hearts).” Actor Rashmi Desai commented “Happy Birthday” and actress Anita Hassanandani wrote “Happy Birthday (red heart emoji)”. Actor Chandni commented, “I’m so happy (three red heart emojis).” Actress Majora Mishra wrote, “Oh my God, congratulations my love (red heart emoji).”

Upon hearing the news of Neha’s pregnancy, one of Neha’s fans commented, “Wow mam, congratulations. Take care of your health.” Another fan commented, “Congratulations, Neha acha laga deh kar (good to hear that).” Another fan wrote, “Congratulations to both of you. I can’t wait to see the baby. God bless our family.” Many fans posted heart emojis and sincerely wished for Neha’s first pregnancy.

Neha and Ayushmann got married in 2012. The actress has appeared in shows such as Balika Vadhu, Doli Armaano Ki and Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. She also got a role in Balika Vadhu. She also appeared on Season 8 of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Neha also appeared as a guest contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.