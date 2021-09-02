Labour Exploitation: Who Is Responsible?

The spread of coronavirus made life miserable for all. If you remembered the time when everything was closed and labourers were returning to their villages because no work was available. People stood with them in those hard times, many suffered to death but then they survived that period. After some time, they came back to cities in search of work in the hope that everything will be fine again.

This is a story of such labourers only. Labour harassment is not new in India, very few get reported, and very few get justice. A local contractor Ramchandra got a contract from a company and asked for 10 labourers. He agreed to them and they get the work done. The time period of work was from 14 February 2021 to 6 April 2021. But the problem started when they asked for their payments. The recruiter was making excuses and said they had done the payment to the supervisor and he will handle the matter. But till now, the labourers didn’t get their salaries.

Only the contractor was paid rupees 10,000 and nothing else. Ramchandra is afraid to go back to his village because the other labourers accused him of their condition. After trying everything he finally decided to file a police complaint against the company on 4 July 2021. He was so in need that he even wrote a letter to Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal describing his harassment. But from both sides, there is no such help. The case is ongoing in labour court. How much time is needed to get justice? He is still afraid of what to answer his labourers and how to convince them to wait?

This was just the story of one, there are a hundred others. Some came forward and some don’t. What’s the reason that people are even afraid to fight for their rights because no one listens to them. Who listened to Ramchandra? Who helped him? Who secured his rights? No one, not even one single authority of our system came forward to help him. There are laws of their protection but are they working? The implementation of laws is not happening properly. And who is responsible for this? We all are, we are part of this system. We didn’t bother ourselves to even look up to such issues, we don’t care about labour protection. We all are part of the same society and they are getting exploited by the powerful ones and no one is doing anything. We just have to support them, make sure that their stories are heard, that’s our duty.

Let’s support Ramchandra and others like him, their rights are getting exploited. We have the power to change and now let’s get together and no longer ignore these social issues.