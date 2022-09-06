Lalit Modi Replaces His Photo With Sushmita Sen On Instagram: Are They Separated?

Sushmita Sen often remains in the news headlines due to her breakups and new relationship. These days too she was the talk of the town as she was dating IPL founder Lalit Modi. Lalit surprised everyone by revealing his relationship with former Miss universe Sushmita Sen in July of this year. He updated his Instagram bio which was dedicated to his girlfriend in addition to dedicating a post with both old and new photos of the couple.

After announcing their relationship, he changed his Instagram bio which said, “founder @iplt20 INDIAN PREMIERE LEAGUE finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47.” He then also posted a series of pictures with the actress which were from their Maldives trip and penned down the caption which said, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # Sardinia with the families – not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one that by God’s grace will happen. I just announced that we are together.”

But now since Modi erased the section about Sushmita from both his bio and his display photo, the circumstances seem to have changed which arose to the rumours of their breakup. On Tuesday morning, however, he changed the profile photo on his Instagram account, and Ms Sen’s name was no longer listed in the bio. His latest bio simply reads, “Founder @iplt20 India Premier League”. However, the duo has not made any official announcement yet about the seperation.

Sushmita, for her part, remained silent about her relationship with Lalit despite the businessman’s outspoken declarations to the contrary. However, the actress did speak out after being called a gold-digger. She said, “I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes, I still buy them myself!!! I love the all-heart support my well-wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine… cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun…. perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!! I love you guys!!!”

Recently, Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl was seen with her. Despite having announced their separation last year, Sushmita and Rohman are still cordial and appear to be the industry’s newest closest friends.