Lara Dutta Celebrate Daughter Saira’s 10th Birthday, Post Pictures Of Her On Social Media; Take A Look!

The Bollywood Diva who married ace Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi in 2011, has a pretty daughter named Saira. On the occasion of Saira’s 10th birthday, on January 20, she posted some unseen pictures of her on Instagram with her daughter. The post consists of Saira’s childhood picture with Lara, whereas the other one is the recent picture of them. She captioned the picture with: And just like that….my beautiful, funny, kind-hearted little girl turns 10!!! My life’s greatest blessing. ♥️🙏🙏♥️. @mbhupathi

Also, tagged Mahesh Bhupathi in the caption.

It seems the second picture is from last year’s Christmas, as Saira can be seen wearing Christmas’s cute bunny hair band. The post garnered lot of birthday wishes from many celebrities like: Soha Ali Khan, Gul Panag, Tisca Chopra ,Prateik Babbar, Divya Seth, Kritika Kamra and many more.

Her fans could not stop gushing over the picture, and sending lots of birthday wishes. Lara often posts pictures of her daughter and with husband Mahesh Bhupathi. Few weeks ago, she shared a picture of father and daughter duo on her Instagram profile. She captioned the series of picture with : Two peas in a duvet pod!! The ultimate ‘Netflix and chill’ duo!! 😍😍. @mbhupathi #love #family #blessed🙏 #fathersanddaughters #minihim #whoruntheworld

Even that post gained a lot of compliments from her friends, from the film industry. Celebrities like Huma Qureshi, Meiyang Chang, Gul Panag, Divya Seth shown love to the picture. Lara Dutta recently came back to her work, doing a lot of web shows after taking a long break on maternity leave.

On the work front she was last seen on series of 2021’s webshows like: Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, Call My Agent : Bollywood, Hundred and also her last bollywood movie was Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar playing the lead, in the same movie she was seen playing Ex-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.