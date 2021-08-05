Lara Dutta in ‘Bell Bottom’: Actress amazed her fans with this Unrecognizable look

Lara Dutta has amazed her fans by revealing herself in this get-up in the upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’. Let’s find out more about her role in the movie.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Bell Bottom is eagerly awaited by the audience. After the release of the trailer of this film, everyone’s attention was drawn to the role of Indira Gandhi. In this film, actress Lara Dutta has played the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Because of Lara’s acting and make-over in the trailer, many viewers did not recognize her. In a recent interview, Lara shared her experience with the fans.

In the interview, Lara said, ‘If anyone had known this before I realized I was playing the role, I would have shown the film to the whole family for free. Yes, I am the actress playing the role of Indira Gandhi in the trailer. I hadn’t even read the script of this movie. I got a call and they told me that you are playing the role of Indira Gandhi. But the fact is that you have a lot of responsibility when you play the role of such a great person. Lara further said, “I had to do a lot of research and study while playing the role of Indira Gandhi. But I had a lot of fun. It was an opportunity for me that I will be grateful for for the rest of my life. ‘ Along with Lara, Akshay Kumar, Vani Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi will be seen in the lead roles in Bell Bottom.

Khiladi Akshay Kumar’s starrer film ‘Bell Bottom’ is being directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackie Bhagnani, Deepshikha pop Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani. The movie ‘Bell Bottom’ is going to be released on August 19 this month.

